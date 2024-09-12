Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Insider Sells $135,996.00 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) insider Michele A. Peppers sold 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $135,996.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of PRDO stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.71. 297,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,075. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,306.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 650.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

