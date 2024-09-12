Perritt Capital Management Inc Acquires Shares of 40,000 Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT)

Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Alliance Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Alliance Entertainment Stock Performance

Alliance Entertainment stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.03 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Alliance Entertainment Company Profile

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

