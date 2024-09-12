Perritt Capital Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 3.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 854,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,685 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 71,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 49,266 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.5% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 52,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Newmont by 2.4% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 40,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,744,700. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Newmont’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

