Perritt Capital Management Inc Buys 5,000 Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 212,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Vitesse Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:VTS opened at $23.97 on Thursday. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $66.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. Analysts expect that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

