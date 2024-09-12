Perritt Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,884 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 119,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Information Services Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of III stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $156.45 million, a PE ratio of -160.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $64.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is presently -900.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

III has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Singular Research raised shares of Information Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on III

Information Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding III? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.