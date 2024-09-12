Perritt Capital Management Inc Has $1.05 Million Position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,887 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 23,120 shares during the quarter. Evolution Petroleum accounts for about 0.6% of Perritt Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Up 16.2 %

EPM stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $179.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

