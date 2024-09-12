Perritt Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,888 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 32,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 110,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DVN opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.49. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

