Perritt Capital Management Inc Invests $172,000 in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 7,554.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 363.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Price Performance

Shares of AVD opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.88. American Vanguard Co. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $14.28.

Insider Activity at American Vanguard

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. American Vanguard had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. Research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Vanguard news, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom purchased 33,555 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $189,921.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,047,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,340.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom acquired 104,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $599,784.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,708,234.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom acquired 33,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $189,921.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,047,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,340.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 163,047 shares of company stock valued at $938,205. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on American Vanguard in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

