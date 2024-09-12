Perritt Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG)

Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
Separately, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Sow Good during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sow Good Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SOWG opened at $10.65 on Thursday. Sow Good Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $108.01 million, a P/E ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 1.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOWG. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Sow Good from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Sow Good in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
Sow Good Company Profile
Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.
