Perritt Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG)

Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Separately, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Sow Good during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SOWG opened at $10.65 on Thursday. Sow Good Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $108.01 million, a P/E ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 1.93.

Sow Good ( NASDAQ:SOWG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. Sow Good had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 37.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sow Good Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOWG. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Sow Good from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Sow Good in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.

