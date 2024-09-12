Perritt Capital Management Inc Raises Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned 0.40% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 209,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 27,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,223,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,842,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after acquiring an additional 176,971 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance

Shares of MPAA opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $107.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Insider Transactions at Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America ( NASDAQ:MPAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $169.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Douglas B. Trussler bought 20,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $116,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,819. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas B. Trussler purchased 20,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $116,319.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 270,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,819. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 16,608 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $111,771.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,984,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,358,982.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

