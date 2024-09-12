Perritt Capital Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,825 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,533 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned about 0.10% of Endeavour Silver worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, MCIA Inc purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EXK. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

EXK opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $770.79 million, a PE ratio of -156.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $58.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

