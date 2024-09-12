Perritt Capital Management Inc Sells 15,000 Shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI)

Perritt Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned about 1.06% of Flexible Solutions International worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:FSI opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Flexible Solutions International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flexible Solutions International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

