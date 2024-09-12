Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.88 and last traded at $42.17. Approximately 2,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 7,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.81.

Persimmon Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06.

About Persimmon

(Get Free Report)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.