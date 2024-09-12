Persistence Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $40.08 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Persistence token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $40.08 million and $399,926.45 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,504,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,947,164 tokens. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Persistence is blog.persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

