Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Petco Health and Wellness updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.04)-(0.03) EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.040–0.030 EPS.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of WOOF opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.85. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $4.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.49.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

