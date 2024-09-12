Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Petco Health and Wellness also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.04)-(0.03) EPS.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of WOOF opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.85. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.91.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WOOF. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.49.

View Our Latest Report on WOOF

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.