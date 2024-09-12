PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned 0.23% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EDV stock opened at $82.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $83.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day moving average is $74.62.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

