PFG Advisors Buys 17,733 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,733 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

SCHG opened at $100.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.04 and a 200 day moving average of $96.13. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $105.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

