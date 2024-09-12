PFG Advisors Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PFG Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $361.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

