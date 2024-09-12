PFG Advisors Purchases 2,626 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $298,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 9,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,541,000 after buying an additional 49,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $219.91 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

