PFG Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 48,377 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,948,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $96.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $110.61.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

