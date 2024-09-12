PFG Advisors Sells 271 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $189.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $201.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.05.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

