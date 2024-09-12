PFG Advisors Sells 410 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 235.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,356,000 after purchasing an additional 363,303 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 377.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,317,000 after buying an additional 65,467 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 981.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after buying an additional 27,212 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $6,799,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 200.1% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $321.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $247.52 and a 52-week high of $332.22.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

