PFG Advisors Sells 6,737 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

AMLP stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.92. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $49.44.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.