PFG Advisors Sells 8,641 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,641 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. PFG Advisors owned about 0.12% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 46,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 124,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $89.17 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2843 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

