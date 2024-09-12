Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in Pfizer by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 26,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $167.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -494.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $34.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

