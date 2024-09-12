Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.88 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.75 ($0.22). Approximately 572,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 939,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.20).

Phoenix Copper Trading Up 11.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.83 million, a PE ratio of -1,510.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Phoenix Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Copper Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 80% owned Empire Mine property located in Mackay, Idaho, USA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.