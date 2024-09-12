Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PHR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.23.

PHR stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. Phreesia has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 2,644 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $62,768.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,219,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,947,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $39,622.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 753,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,881,775.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $62,768.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,219,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,947,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,337 shares of company stock valued at $736,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5,462.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

