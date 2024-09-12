PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Access Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:PAXS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.48. 7,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,425. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile
