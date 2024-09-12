PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PFN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 26,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,182. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.