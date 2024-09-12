Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Shares Down 10.3%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report) fell 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. 1,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 37,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

