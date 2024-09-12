Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Sunday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.
Plato Income Maximiser Price Performance
About Plato Income Maximiser
Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.
