Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs to Strong-Buy

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.55) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PLRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %

PLRX stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $19.62.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pliant Therapeutics

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $447,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $126,131.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $447,487.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $804,530 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,346,000 after buying an additional 785,000 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,047,000 after purchasing an additional 658,516 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,377,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,522,000 after buying an additional 464,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,827,000 after buying an additional 412,486 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,097,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,149,000 after buying an additional 400,572 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

See Also

