POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.96

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 439409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.
POET Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 0.81.
POET Technologies Company Profile
POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than POET Technologies
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.