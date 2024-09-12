POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.96

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 439409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

POET Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 0.81.

POET Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.