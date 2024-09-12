Polymesh Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $117.08 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polymesh has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Polymesh has a market cap of $117.08 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,087,253,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

