PotCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $30.64 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $30.64 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 29.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00010042 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00107820 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011520 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000063 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.