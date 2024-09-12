Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.60

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 11873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PREF. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 52,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

