Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $201,931,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,555,000 after acquiring an additional 648,150 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,947,000 after acquiring an additional 803,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,549,000 after acquiring an additional 107,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $110.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $110.33.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

