Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 1,783.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,190 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $10,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $54.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “negative” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.