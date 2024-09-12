Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 63,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total transaction of $192,804.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,555 shares of company stock worth $24,267,737. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $490.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $174.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $461.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.33.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

