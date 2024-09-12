Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK)

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) by 125.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,825 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.48% of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JTEK. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Shares of JTEK opened at $65.27 on Thursday. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $72.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.72. The stock has a market cap of $553.49 million, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82.

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

