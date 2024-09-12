Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $822,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 191.4% during the second quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 217,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,418,000.

GPIQ stock opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $166.03 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $49.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.4115 dividend. This represents a $4.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

