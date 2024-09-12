Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 300 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $938,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $49.24 on Thursday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $36.94 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average of $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.