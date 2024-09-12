Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading Up 0.8%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $177.90 and last traded at $177.47. 1,158,387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,559,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.06.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.79.

The firm has a market cap of $410.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,508,763.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 87,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $14,991,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,252,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,956,117,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,632,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,556,000 after purchasing an additional 122,190 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,302,000 after purchasing an additional 554,451 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,691,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,510,000 after purchasing an additional 733,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,571,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,636,000 after buying an additional 246,323 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

