Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,749,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,229 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850,448 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,621,000 after purchasing an additional 365,904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,265,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,588,000 after buying an additional 167,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,648,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $130.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.12.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

