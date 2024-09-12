Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 303.6% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,062,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,560 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 11.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,880,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,978,000 after acquiring an additional 719,010 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 29.1% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,712,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 386,266 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $888,000. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,127.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

PSEC opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.26 million during the quarter. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.76%.

PSEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Prospect Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

