pufETH (PUFETH) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $353.66 Million

pufETH (PUFETH) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One pufETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,376.02 or 0.04078083 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, pufETH has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. pufETH has a total market cap of $353.66 million and $5.60 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pufETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000096 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About pufETH

pufETH was first traded on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 516,581 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 515,588.0967792. The last known price of pufETH is 2,346.54316376 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $858,495.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pufETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pufETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.