Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Separately, Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $45.88 on Thursday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,170,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,297,701,000 after buying an additional 1,492,315 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,155,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,057,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,650,505,000 after acquiring an additional 653,031 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,412,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,461,583,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,980,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,132,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,666 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 144.85%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

