Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) General Counsel Michael S. Kerr Sells 517 Shares

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2024

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $36,634.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

QTWO stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.27. 437,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,960. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.80 and a beta of 1.58. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $75.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the second quarter valued at $13,490,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 46,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Q2 by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Q2 during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

