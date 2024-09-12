Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Associated Banc in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $321.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.69 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ASB. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W downgraded Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Associated Banc Price Performance

NYSE:ASB opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Associated Banc has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,563,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,063,000 after buying an additional 1,163,807 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $45,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,730.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $546,564.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $45,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,730.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Featured Stories

